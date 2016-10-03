EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 03 October 2016 | GMT +6

    52 people die in Ethiopia stampede

    None
    None
    ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM Ethiopia's Oromia Regional State has said that 52 people died in a stampede at a celebration in a town near the capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, local media reported.

    Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) quoted a statement from the state as saying that a violence had occurred at the annual Irrecha (thanksgiving) celebration in Bishoftu town, which attracted participants from across the country and abroad.

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has expressed his "deepest condolences" over the loss of lives occurred at the celebration, FBC reported.

    The PM said the festival, which has a special place in the Oromo people, was peaceful early in the morning, but violent forces later tried to turn the situation into chaos.

    Source: Xinhua 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!