EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:44, 04 April 2016 | GMT +6

    52 projects worth KZT 24 bln to be implemented in Akmola region within PPP

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 52 projects worth 24 billion tenge will be implemented in Akmola region within the framework of public-private partnership, said at today's press conference governor of the region Sergey Kulagin.

    In the first phase we plan to implement seven projects - construction of seven kindergartens. He also added that within the framework of co-operation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development it is planned to implement three projects of housing and communal services worth 18 billion tenge.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Local Authorities Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!