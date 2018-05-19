52 trees planted in Astana in memory of bus fire victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The representatives of the Uzbek Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan and Altyn Orda Business Club planted 52 trees in Astana in memory of the nationals of Uzbekistan killed after a bus caught fire in Aktobe region in January 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Government and the entire people of Kazakhstan gave a helping hand on the day of the tragedy. The respective authorities in Kazakhstan made all reasonable efforts. Today's event is a high-hearted act of friendship between the two countries. We must tell the families of the deceased about that," said Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazhodjaev.

The Ambassador highlighted the dynamic development of relations between neighboring states.

"The new President of our country has opened a new page of our strategic relations. This year is officially declared the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan, and 2019 will be the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. A number of events within the framework of bilateral relations is planned. Next week we will participate in an international forum and in a business meeting. The trade turnover between the two countries is steadily growing. Today's ceremony is a sign of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," he added.

The Сhairperson of the business club, Markhabat Balgabay, emphasized Kazakhstan's solidarity with the grief of the Uzbek people.

"Uzbekistan is a crucial strategic partner of our country in Central Asia. This year we are strengthening our partnership with our fraternal Uzbekistan. We cannot ignore the tragic accident that killed 52 people, and we consider it necessary to empathize with the Uzbek people," she said.





