520 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 39,705 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry’s official Telegram channel, 39,705 people are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 7,317 patients are staying at hospitals, while 32,388 are receiving outpatient treatment.

520 patients are in critical condition, 144 are in extremely severe condition and 110 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that 909 new cases of the coronavirus infection were logged in Kazakhstan, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 950,539 since the start of the pandemic. 903,834 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since March 2020.