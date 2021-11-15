520 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 34,675, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 6,925 are in-patients and 27,750 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 520 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 120 in critical condition, and 104 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,038 cases of and 1,271 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.