520 new entities registered in Astana in July 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 520 enterprises and organizations were registered in Astana in July 2015, the municipal statistics department informs.

The majority of the newly registered entities is located in Almaty (52.3%) and Saryarka (21.7%) districts of the city. The share of the entities in Yessil district makes 20.6%.

According to the information posted on the city's official website, 495 entities were registered as LLPs. 15 entities are public associations and funds, 4 - governmental structures, 2 - associations of legal entities, 2 - non-commercial organizations and 2 - consumers' cooperatives. According to the statistical data, the share of men heading the newly registered entities makes 370, and the share of women is 150.