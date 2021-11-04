520 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 43,397, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 7,710 are treated as in-patients and 35,687 as out-patients.

520 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 162 in critical condition, and 102 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,396 cases of and 2,321 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.