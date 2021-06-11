521 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,951 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of June 11, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 7,368 patients are staying at hospitals, while 14,583 are receiving outpatient treatment.

521 patients are in critical condition, 111 are in extremely severe condition and 79 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,120 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan to 399,096 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 374,070 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.