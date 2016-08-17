522 candidates registered to stand in parliamentary elections in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The number of candidates registered to stand in the elections to the House of Representatives has reached 522, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina told reporters on 16 August, BelTA has learned.

On 15 August, the Mogilev Oblast Election Commission satisfied the complaint of a representative of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus and registered him as a parliamentary candidate.

Correspondingly, the number of registered candidates has reached 522.

Lidia Yermoshina does not rule out that the number will increase further if, for example, regional courts take relevant decisions. "I think there may be cases when candidates were denied registration on an unfounded basis. But still the number of candidates is unlikely to increase considerably. It is more likely that some of the candidates will withdraw from the race voluntarily," Lidia Yermoshina noted.

Elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus are scheduled for 11 September.

Source: Belta.by