522 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –29,655 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 8, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 10,828 patients are staying at hospitals, while 18,827 are receiving outpatient treatment.

522 patients are in critical condition, 151 are in extremely severe condition and 87 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,586 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 261,503 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 229,538 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.