523 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –523 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of April 10, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 31,360 people in Kazakhstan are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 10. 11,505 patients are staying at hospitals, while 19,855 are receiving outpatient treatment.

523 patients are in critical condition, 162 are in extremely severe condition and 95 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,734 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 266,677 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 232,835 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.