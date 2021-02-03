EN
    17:26, 03 February 2021 | GMT +6

    527 Turkestan health workers get COVID-19 vaccine

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 527 health workers of Turkestan region got COVID-19 vaccine during the first two days of the mass vaccination, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

    1,300 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V were delivered to the region and distributed among the districts. The staged voluntary vaccination campaign started on February 1. 20 coronavirus vaccination rooms were opened in the region so far. Vaccine is stored at special refrigerating chambers. All those who were vaccinated feel good.

    As earlier reported, the first to get vaccine against COVID-19 are medical workers, namely doctors of infectious diseases hospitals and intensive care units, emergency medical care workers and doctors at outpatient clinics. All vaccinated are monitored by doctors during three days after injection.

    As head of the regional healthcare department Marat Pashimov said, 180,000 doses of vaccines more will be delivered to the region in February.


