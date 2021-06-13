528 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,413 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of June 13, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 6,964 patients are staying at hospitals, while 14,449 are receiving outpatient treatment.

528 patients are in critical condition, 106 are in extremely severe condition and 72 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,058 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 401,272 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 376,831 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus nationwide.