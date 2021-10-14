53,289 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 53,289 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 53,289 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 9,150 are in-patients and 44,139 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 669, in critical condition – 194, and on artificial lung ventilation – 130.

Notably, the country has logged 1,985 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,895 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.