    10:50, 11 October 2021 | GMT +6

    53,751 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 53,751 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Of 53,751 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 9,653 are in-patients and 44,098 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 696, in critical condition – 194, and on artificial lung ventilation – 127.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,717 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,444 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


