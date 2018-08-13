53 Astana athletes to vie for 2018 Asian Games top honors in Indonesia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 18th Asian Summer Games will start on Saturday, August 18, in Indonesia. The opening ceremony will take place in Jakarta, Astana culture and sport department reports.

53 athletes of Astana city will compete in 20 sports, including 8 sportsmen who will participate in the Asian Para Games. The Asian Para Games parallel the 2018 Asian Games and are held for Asian athletes with disabilities. It will take place on October 2-13 in Jakarta.



The Asian Games will bring together 9,000 sportsmen from all over Asia.