53 countries to take part in WETEX 2018

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The 20th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2018, will cover an area of 78,413 square metres with the participation of more than 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries.

The announcement was made by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, during a press conference on Monday, WAM reports.

Organised under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability,' the 20th WETEX will run from 23rd to 25th October, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is organised under the umbrella of the 5th Green Week to showcase the latest developments and innovative solutions in renewable and traditional energy around the world and provide business opportunities and potential partnerships that promote the business sector.

DEWA is organising WETEX under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.

During the press conference Al Tayer said that the event is in line with His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai's, vision to support a sustainable future and green economy in the UAE, and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Green Growth Strategy, Dubai Plan 2021, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy by providing seven percent of Dubai's total power output from clean energy by 2020, 25 percent by 2030, and 75 percent by 2050.

WETEX 2018 focusses on a variety of energy and water conservation activities, environmental protection, waste management, green buildings, and carbon emission reduction. It also highlights the latest technologies and innovations in protecting natural resources while enhancing environmental safety, motivating creativity and innovation in energy. "This will support environmental, social, and economic sustainability, and affirm the pioneering role of the UAE in embracing clean energy and moving towards a green economy," Al Tayer continued.

The event will also include energy halls and companies specialised in electricity, technology, water desalination and treatment solutions. It will also feature a hall for Green Week activities, a conservation stand, and other specialised stands and pavilions for national and international companies.

WETEX 2018 will feature 17 country pavilions to share their state-of-the-art products and solutions, Al Tayer explained, adding that China's pavilion is the largest pavilion dedicated to Chinese companies specialised in water, energy and the environment.

The event's agenda also features workshops and seminars in the areas of energy, water and the environment. WETEX will also feature sessions on demand-side management programmes and sustainable practices.