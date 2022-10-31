53 COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in one week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 53 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from October 24 to October 30, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to data, of the registered cases, 14 are hospitalized, 39 are outpatients, Kabar reports.

As of October 30, 2022, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone.

The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the country.

For 9 months and 23 days of 2022, a total of 21,704 COVID-19 cases were registered.













Photo: en.kabar.kg











