    10:10, 14 July 2021 | GMT +6

    53 COVID-19 fatalities reported in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 53 deaths from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the total number of daily COVID-19 deaths, 15 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, nine in Karaganda region, seven in Nur-Sultan city, five in Shymkent city as well as West Kazakhstan region, four in Mangistau region, three in Almaty city as well as Akmola region, two in East Kazakhstan region as well as Atyrau and Pavlodar regions, and one in Aktobe region as well as Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.

    As earlier reported, six people tested negative for COVID-19 died of pneumonia in the country.


