53 government and 151 SME facilities damaged as result of mass riots in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Usskenbayev told the government session how the facilities destroyed during the riots would be rebuilt across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the operational data from the governor’s offices, 53 government facilities in eight regions and 151 SME facilities were damaged. The exact number of damaged facilities is being updated by the governor’s offices on a daily basis,» said Usskenbayev during a government session.

He said that the State Commission elaborated the common step-by-step scheme of actions and the concrete deadlines for the restoration of the damaged facilities were set. Commissions to examine and assess the costs of the damages have been set up in all regions.

«As of today, damage reports are being drafted and technical surveys are being carried out. Design estimates for capital repair and reconstruction will be designed in an expeditious manner afterwards,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that the damages caused from the mass riots across the country were estimated at KZT103.7bn.