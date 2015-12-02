53 Industrialization Map projects implemented in Almaty region

ASTANA-TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 53 projects of the Industrialization Map totaling KZT 290.1 bln and accountable for creation of 7636 jobs have been implemented in Almaty region within the State Program on Industrial-Innovation Development, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Balatov informed that the CCS press conference in Astana.

According to him, the region produced goods amounting to KZT 125.4 bln making it 7.6 percent in the total volume of production.

28 enterprises are located in four industrial zones that allowed to create about five thousand jobs. As of today, their share in the production volume makes 23.3%. The volume of crediting made 41 billion tenge, which allowed to preserve more than three thousand jobs.