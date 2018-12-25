53 people evacuated from Akmola region's highway due to extreme cold weather

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 53 passengers of an intercity bus were rescued by the emergencies services in Akmola region, Kazinform learnt.

Due to extreme low temperatures on the night of December 24th to 25th, the passengers of Petropavlovsk-Saryagash bus called the emergencies department of Burabay municipality to accommodate them in a warming centre.



According to representative of the regional emergencies department Duman Daleshov, all 53 passengers of the bus were accommodated in a school of Kenessary village. All of them were provided with meals and blankets. Most of the passengers are the nationals of Uzbekistan, he added.



No injuries were reported.