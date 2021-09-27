EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 27 September 2021 | GMT +6

    53 tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region last day

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 53 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Over the past 24 hours 53 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. The most cases of 41 were recorded in the city of Atyrau.

    30 of them are asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

    173 people beat coronavirus infection in the region over the past 24 hours. 862 are receiving treatment at home, 115 are staying in the modular hospital, 71 in the regional hospital #2, 62 in the district infectious diseases hospital, 74 in the Tengiz hospital.

    The region remains in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow zone’.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!