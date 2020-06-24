534 coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan over past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 534 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan over past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

77 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 65 in Atyrau region, 47 in East Kazakhstan, 47 in Shymkent, 43 in Karaganda region, 41 in Almaty, 35 in West Kazakhstan, 34 in Turkestan region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 23 in Almaty region, 19 in Akmola region, 18 in Aktobe region, 14 in Pavlodar region, 13 in Mangistau region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 10 in Zhambyl region. 356 recovered, 7 died.

As a result the number of infections the countrywide grew up to 18,765, 11,514 recovered, 134 died.