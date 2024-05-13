54 755 flood victims return their homes

54,755 people have returned their homes in flood-hit regions, according to the Ministry of Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.

5,291 people including 2,239 children are staying in evacuation centers. Water has been pumped out from 11,205 residential buildings and 3,516 household territories. 7.8 million tons of sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials have been used.

Meanwhile, the situation in western regions remains tense. The peak of flooding in Atyrau is expected within 4 or 5 days. Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev inspected flood relief efforts and operation of two channels in Atyrau.

More than 300 people are pumping out water in Inderbor village in Atyrau region, with a dam being built there. Electricity was partially turned off in the village to ensure safety of flood relief efforts.

Water level on the Zhaiyk River has exceeded the danger point in Inderbor village.