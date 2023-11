ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 54 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

5 of them recovered in Astana, 4 in Almaty, 2 in Atyrau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 8 in Karaganda region, 2 in Ulytau region, 29 in Kostanay region, 2 in Pavlodar region, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 1,379,150.