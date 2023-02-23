54% of voters willing to attend Majilis and maslikhat elections, says survey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two months into 2023 the interest in political events among people has been pretty high, Assem Kaidarova, deputy chairwoman of the Board of the Institute of Social Development of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Sapar expert club discussing the final stage of the electoral cycle, Kaidarova said that according to the social survey, half of the respondents, or 54% would cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections. A fourth of the respondents are still undecided about whether to vote or not. 19% of them said they would not attend the elections, including in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan regions as well as the cities of Astana and Shymkent.

The Institute of Social Development conducted a social survey among Kazakhstanis to reveal their interest in the country's political life.