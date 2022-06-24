EN
    10:05, 24 June 2022 | GMT +6

    54 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 54 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 12 from a day earlier, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

    Almaty – 38

    Nur-Sultan – 8

    Shymkent – 2

    Akmola region – 1

    Atyrau region – 1

    Zhambyl region – 1

    West Kazakhstan region – 1

    Karaganda region – 1

    Turkistan region – 1

    Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,306,110 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


