540 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23,587 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 8, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 8,053 patients are staying at hospitals, while 15,534 are receiving outpatient treatment.

540 patients are in critical condition, 114 are in extremely severe condition and 71 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 768 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 395,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 369,024 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.