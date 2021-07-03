541 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 28,575 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of July 3, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 8,640 patients are staying at hospitals, while 19,935 are receiving outpatient treatment.

541 patients are in critical condition, 117 are in extremely severe condition and 72 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,765 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 430,928 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, 399,279 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection.