5,425 schools provided with high-speed internet in Kazakhstan

The coverage of schools with the high-speed internet stands at 69.6% in the country, the enlightenment ministry said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In its response to the Kazinform News Agency correspondent's inquiry, the ministry informed that the new requirement for connecting schools to the Internet is in place. That is, a school for 400 places has to have the internet speed not below 20Mbps. In case, the number of students is higher than 400, the internet speed grows by 1Mbps per 20 students.

The ministry added that by the end of 2023, the share of schools meeting the requirement rose to 69.6% - 5,425.

According to the information presented, the country's education and digitalization ministries are carrying out a pilot project to provide broadband access to information and communication systems with the use Starlink technologies for secondary education facilities.