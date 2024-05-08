5,436 residents of flood affected regions are still in evacuation shelters

5,436 people are staying in the temporary evacuation shelters in flood hit regions, according to the Ministry of Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Water has been pumped out from 179 residential buildings in Petropavlovsk city and in Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan region. Authorities keep monitoring the water level on the Yessil River. Flood relief efforts are underway in Podgora, Kozhevennyi microdistricts of Petropavlovsk city, as well as in Teplichnoye village of Kyzylzhar district.

Water pump-out and disinfection works are ongoing around-the-clock in Kulsary town of Atyrau region. Meanwhile, water level is still increasing on the Zhaiyk River.

Bank protection works continue in Kuilys and Zhaissanbay villages of Irgiz district in Aktobe region. 3,500 sandbags and 427 tons of inert materials have been laid here within the past 24 hours.

Water has been pumped out from 9,839 residential buildings and 3,215 household territories across the country. 50,841 people have already returned their homes, while 5,436 are staying in the evacuation shelters.

A total of 11,028 people, 1,284 vehicles, 326 water pumps, 67 boats and 6 aircraft are involved in flood relief efforts countrywide.