    09:14, 17 December 2021 | GMT +6

    546 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan conformed 546 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    97 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 58 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 8 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 20 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 12 in West Kazakhstan, 112 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 64 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region, 69 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 981,981.


    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
