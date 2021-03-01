EN
    09:15, 01 March 2021 | GMT +6

    547 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 547 more people have beaten the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the most number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 100. Akmola region comes next with 70. Almaty city and Pavlodar, Almaty regions have recorded 66, 65, and 64 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively, over the past day.

    Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions each has reported 39 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Kostanay region – 33, East Kazakhstan region – 19, North Kazakhstan region – 16, Atyrau region – 13, Turkestan region – 10, Kyzylorda region – 9, and Mangistau region – 4.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recovered cases have totaled 196,889.


