54yo woman hires hitman to kill her relative

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Officers of the Organized Crime Department of Karaganda region have detained a woman for attempted murder of her male relative.

December 19 the 54-year-old woman, resident of the city, met with an undercover police officer. She said she wanted to kill her 37-year-old relative to inherit his apartment. She wanted the undercover officer to kill the man and bring her the evidence of the murder - his ear or the right hand.

The suspect made an agreement with the officer for payment to murder the victim. She gave the undercover officer 50.000 tenge advance payment the total sum was 400.000 tenge.

The woman was arrested on the scene. The entire meeting was recorded on video. Investigators say the detainee confessed that she paid the undercover officer to kill the victim. The suspect was put into a temporary detention facility.