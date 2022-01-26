55,000 teens get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 55,000 teens got the Pfizer vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

380,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As of today, 68,504 people, including 55,229 teens, 3,113 pregnant women and 10,162 nursing moms were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Besides, 925,768 locals received the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, that is 77% of the eligible population, 859,571 people or 72% of eligible population fully completed the vaccination cycle.

Revaccination campaign is also underway. 121,101 were boosted.

As of January 26, there were recorded 63,280 cases, including 47,864 symptomatic. 265 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 43 children under 14 years old. 27 schoolchildren, 2 students, 9 teachers were also tested positive for COVID-19.