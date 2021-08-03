EN
    10:55, 03 August 2021 | GMT +6

    55.4% of eligible population inoculated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, around 9.4 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been used in the country.

    5,480,094 Kazakhstanis or 55.4% of the country’s eligible population have so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab. Both jabs have been administered to 3,941,941 or 39.8% of the eligible population.

    According to the Kazakh health minister, contracts have been signed to supply an additional 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 4 million more people.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.
