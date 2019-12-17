EN
    12:06, 17 December 2019

    55 children born in capital on the Independence Day

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - On December 16, on the day of the country's main holiday - the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 55 children were born in metropolitan maternity hospitals and perinatal centers. This information was shared by Elorda Info.

    Among the 55 newborns there are 24 boys and 31 girls. The newborns came to life on December 16 within the period of 12 am – 4 pm. The babies were registered in perinatal centers #2, 3 and the city multi-type hospital #2.

