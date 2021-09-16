EN
    07:40, 16 September 2021 | GMT +6

    55 coronavirus patients in ICU in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 55 coronavirus patients in Atyrau region are in the intensive care units, 7 are on life support, the healthcare department reports.

    As of today, there are 627 coronavirus patients staying in the hospitals. 20.8% beds are occupied.

    55 patients are in the intensive care units, while 7 are on life support. The bed occupancy stands at 44.7%.

    Five people died from COVID-19 in the region in the last day.

    As earlier reported, 93 people more were tested positive for coronavirus in the region over the past 24 hours.


