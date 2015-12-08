55 countries confirm participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States in Kazakhstan George A. Krol, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

At the meeting Akhmetzhan Yessimov made a presentation of the EXPO-2017 project and talked about the construction progress as well as how the exhibition pavilions will be used in the future. He also added that 55 countries and 12 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming event that generated keen interest among the international community. "We plan to attract over 100 countries. We've already signed participant agreements with 19 countries; 31 commissioners of countries have been appointed," Mr. Yessimov said of the ongoing preparation process. Ambassador Krol, in turn, said that the U.S. Government attaches a great deal of value to the EXPO 2017 theme [Future Energy] and the tropics that will be discussed at the event.