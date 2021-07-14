55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 55 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care unit in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 824 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

The regional 2,428-bed infectious facility is currently 33.9% full. 55 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at the 180-bed intensive care unit.

«Six COVID-19 patients are presently on life support,» the healthcare department added in a statement.

Recall that currently Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.