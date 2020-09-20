EN
    09:55, 20 September 2020 | GMT +6

    55 COVID-19 recoveries recorded in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 55 new recoveries from the COVID-19 infection have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    Out of 55 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 8 have been registered in Almaty city, 14 - in Shymkent city, 6 - in Atyrau region, 16 - in East Kazakhstan region, 3 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Kostanay region, and 2 - in Pavlodar region, and 4 – in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 101,877.


