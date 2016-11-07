55% of Kazakhstan population to live in southern regions by 2050

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 55% of Kazakhstan population will live in southern regions of the country by 2050, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova.

“With the consideration of the existing demographic and migration tendencies, the population of southern regions will rise by 5.2mln, our and national experts forecast. Thus, 55% of Kazakhstani population will live in southern regions of the country by 2050,” the Minister said at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis on Monday.

According to her, population density in southern regions will be four times higher than in northern areas by that time, which will deteriorate regional imbalance of labour resources.

Taking this forecast into account, the Ministry continues agitating the people of southern regions to move to other regions experiencing labour resource deficit.

For this purpose, the government allocated 37bln tenge under the Business Road Map 2020 programme, 98% of which were spent on housing construction. 5,000 families of 18,000 people have been resettled since 2015. 78% of them have been employed, the Minister added.