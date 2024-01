TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 55 people were rescued after 22 cars got stuck in snow on Saryozek-Kogaly highway in Almaty region.

Regional emergencies department says, 55 people including 15 children were in the cars.



"All the cars were taken to the road section cleared off snow. No victims or injuries were reported among the evacuees," the press service of the emergencies department informs.