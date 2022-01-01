55 recover from COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 34 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

55 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 84,205 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 77,044 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,216 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 447 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 988,313 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 960,773 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.