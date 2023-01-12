55 Senate candidates put on ballot papers, Kazakh CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «55 candidates for the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan were put on the ballot papers. Some regions nominated two, while others put forward three candidates,» chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.

«In accordance with the data submitted by the election commissions, 55 parliamentary candidates were listed on the ballot papers. Almaty city nominated 4 candidates, Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkistan regions put forward 2 candidates each, and the rest of the regions as well as the cities of Astana and Shymkent proposed 3 candidates each,» he told the sitting of the Central Election Commission.

He added that 3,168 maslikhat deputies were included in the register of electors. Most of them are recorded in Turkistan and Kostanay regions up to 317 and 263 electors, correspondingly.