55 special vehicles presented to medical facilities of N Kazakhstan region (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region has held a solemn meeting devoted to the Day of Medical Worker.

Head of the region Yerik Sultanov has congratulated representatives of the healthcare sector on the professional holiday. Mr. Sultan has awarded diplomas to six medical workers and three others received letters of thanks for contribution to healthcare development of the North-Kazakhstan region. On behalf of the Minister of Health and Social Development 9 medical workers of the region received badges. In addition, district hospitals and municipal clinics received first aid vehicles. Total 55 special vehicles have been presented to medical facilities of North Kazakhstan region.