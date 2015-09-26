EN
    16:17, 26 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Ø550 cm pizza to mark anniversary of Kazakh Khanate cooked in Taldykorgan (PHOTO)

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 550 cm diameter pizza was cooked in Taldykorgan to mark the day of the city.

    By tradition, the day of the city was started with a ceremony of laying flowers at the Obelisk of Glory. The ceremony was followed by a major military parade. In addition, residents and guests of the city were presented a variety of exhibitions. A special gift for the residents and guests of the city was a 550-centimeter pizza cooked in honor of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The huge pizza weighing 80 kg was also tasted by the head of the region Amandyk Batalov. The celebration continued at the central stadium "Zhetysu" where Mr.Batalov congratulated locals on the holydays. This evening locals will enjoy a gala concert in the main city square.

