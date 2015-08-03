550th anniversary of Kazakh khanate to strengthen patriotism of Kazakhstanis - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a meeting with Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly in Astana today, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the preparations for the upcoming 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate and the ministry's day-to-day functioning within the framework of implementation of the "100 steps" program. President Nazarbayev noted that the Ministry of Culture and Sport shoulders the responsibility for the preparations of this historic milestone. The Head of State especially stressed that amid unstable economic situation the country cannot splurge on lavish celebrations, but at the same time it should be memorable. According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the anniversary is aimed at strengthening patriotism and spiritual growth of all Kazakhstanis. Minister Mukhamediuly, in his turn, added that the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate will be celebrated in two cities - Astana and Taraz. "Celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate is of paramount importance for solidifying identity and unity of the Kazakh people," he said.