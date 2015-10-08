550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate unites Kazakhs around the world, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Celebrations dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate unite all Kazakhstanis and members of the Kazakh diaspora residing abroad, says Chairman of the Kazakhs' Association in Kyrgyzstan Erkin Bulekbayev.

Mr. Bulekbayev is currently in Taraz for the celebrations of this historic milestone. In his words, this is a wonderful opportunity to reminisce all Kazakhs residing abroad of their roots. Erkin Bulekbayev believes that the large-scale event that has brought together over 2,000 people from all corners of the world will surely awaken patriotic feelings. "We, the Kazakhs residing abroad, support foreign and domestic policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He unites all nationalities, respects their culture and traditions. This event is of paramount importance for all Kazakhstanis and Kazakhs residing abroad. It will add to Kazakhstan's prestige worldwide," Mr. Bulekbayev told Kazinform correspondent. "I'm greatly surprised by this event. Every day we meet a lot of new people. The event will leave its mark in the history and we're very excited to be a part of the celebrations," he added.